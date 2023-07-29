New Doublewide land/home estimated to be ready to move in by 9/1/2023. Dining area plus living room. Open kitchen, dining area and living room! Split bedroom plan. Walk-in closet in primary bedroom, bathroom has double sinks with a garden tub and separate walk in shower. Other bedrooms have nice closets. 4th room is a study (no closet). Separate laundry room off kitchen area. Front porch with small deck on back scheduled to be added along with asphalt driveway. Conveniently located in Stony Point only 15 minutes from I-40 and 5 more minutes to Statesville. Soon to be ready for new owners.
3 Bedroom Home in Stony Point - $239,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The restaurant’s menu is limited to barbecue staples: pulled pork, chicken, turkey, brisket and ribs alongside traditional sides such as fries…
Gilham was referred to the board in 2022 by an engineer who reviewed the collapse of the arches and faulted Gilham for “inadequate structural …
The holes are located near the front of the store. The larger of the two holes was located near the back of a parking spot while the smaller w…
Troopers believe dog hair may have been placed on the vehicle's windshield to make it look like the driver hit a deer rather than the cyclist.
Writer and director Ron Rossmann said his idea is to create a psychological slasher movie that follows a paranormal serial killer who stalks t…