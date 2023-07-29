New Doublewide land/home estimated to be ready to move in by 9/1/2023. Dining area plus living room. Open kitchen, dining area and living room! Split bedroom plan. Walk-in closet in primary bedroom, bathroom has double sinks with a garden tub and separate walk in shower. Other bedrooms have nice closets. 4th room is a study (no closet). Separate laundry room off kitchen area. Front porch with small deck on back scheduled to be added along with asphalt driveway. Conveniently located in Stony Point only 15 minutes from I-40 and 5 more minutes to Statesville. Soon to be ready for new owners.