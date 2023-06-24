Here is your chance to own a brand new home in the beautiful neighborhood of Augusta Greens! Minutes away from I-40 and right next door to River Oaks Golf Club. This is a great home for anyone and everyone. This property will have luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main level. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms and carpet in the bedrooms. All bedrooms will be upstairs as well as an office. Paint color will be "City Loft" by Sherwin-Williams which is very similar to an agreeable grey. No HOA! Seller offering 3% to buyers agents and 2% of sales price towards buyers closing costs! Call me for additional details and schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $369,000
