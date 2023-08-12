Here is your chance to own a brand new home in the beautiful neighborhood of Augusta Greens! Minutes away from I-40 and right next door to River Oaks Golf Club. This is a great home for anyone and everyone. This property will have luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main level. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms and carpet in the bedrooms. All bedrooms will be upstairs as well as an office. Paint color will be "City Loft" by Sherwin-Williams which is very similar to an agreeable grey. Call me for additional details and schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $355,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
He said they are starting out with 30 employees, including people who were with the restaurant before it closed in April 2021 because of a fir…
On Monday, three judges on the N.C. Court of Appeals ruled against Fun Arcade LLC and Barracuda Ventures, finding that the Ocean Fish Game off…
She said somebody or some group of people threw tables, benches, chairs and even potted plants into the pool.In the most recent case, the vand…
Chris Snyder started at Food Lion as a bagger the day before he turned 17.
Communities with significant outages include Mountain View, Conover, Newton and Catawba.