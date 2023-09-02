$5K in Seller Paid Closing Costs! New Construction Ranch Home, Augusta Greens in Statesville, NC! Enjoy the 5 minute ride off I-40 to your new home set in a country setting! This home is a 3BR / 2BA open concept home with a 2 car garage. Large open kitchen containing new stainless steel appliances, farm sink, white shaker cabinetry & and oversized accent color island! This home has an owners bedroom suite to die for. The entire back of the house is your private suite containing a large primary bath w/dual vanity sinks, built in mirrors, tiled shower w/glass door, commode room & large closet. The other two bedrooms are a great size as well. The flooring is a low maintenance luxury vinyl planking & carpet. The long wrapping asphalt driveway takes you to your large attached 2 car garage with wifi enabled opener. This home sits on nice a .78 AC lot, features a new septic system & county water. The exterior boasts low maintenance vinyl lap siding & shake & architectural shingled roof.