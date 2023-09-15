This cape cod style home sits on 4.51 unrestricted acres that can be your private, peaceful mini-farm; Horses at one time had a run-in shed and several pastures leading down to the creek at the rear property line; Concord grapevines, Bartlett pear tree, 2 apple trees, peach tree and a papple tree (pear/apple); This off-frame modular home has a huge covered wraparound deck; 2story entry; Living room gas logs fireplace; 1st floor 9 foot ceilings; Crown moldings; Oak kitchen cabinets and recessed lites; Large dining room with French doors to the deck; 1st floor Primary Bedroom with a walk-in closet; Master bathroom with a walk-in closet, double sink/vanity, stall shower and garden tub; 1st floor has a heat pump for heat / AC; 2nd floor has electric baseboard heat and a window AC unit; Bedroom 3 has a nice balcony overlooking the grounds; Roof 2002 with a 30 yr architectural shingle; HVAC 2015; Tons of closets in this home; Driveway easement; 10 mins to Lake Norman; 35 mins to CLT airport;