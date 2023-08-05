Welcome to Mountain Creek Ridge! This is a new construction home in a beautiful and private area of Sherrills Ford. It boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with just over 2000 square feet and a or bonus room over the 2 car garage. Inside you will find luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout as well as carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen will come with granite countertops and stainless steel Fridgidaire appliances. This home is conveniently located near local parks and Lake Norman. Call me for details today!