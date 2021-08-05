 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $99,900

  • Updated
Nice 3Br/2Bath near Blackburn Elementary school. Nice sized bedrooms, large master bath with closet area, large kitchen with lots of cabinets and center island and a large Family Room. It even has a separate laundry area! This one won't last long so schedule your viewing today!

