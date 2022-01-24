3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $74,900

This 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Classic Mill House has tons of potential just waiting for a handyman or contractor looking for a fabulous investment opportunity! Home features high ceilings in foyer, spacious bedrooms, large kitchen, separate laundry room, vinyl siding and New gas heat. Home is conveniently located close to dining, shopping and uptown Newton. This property is being Sold in ''AS IS'' condition. Seller is a licensed Realtor and Listing Agent is related to seller. Contact your Realtor to set up a showing today!