Great opportunity to own acreage in a beautiful subdivision. This immaculate all brick home is situated on 4.58 acres. Pride of ownership shines as soon as you pull in to the driveway. The meticulous landscape is a gardeners dream. Inside the split bedroom design home you lots of upgrades. The large dining room is just off the eat in kitchen. The main level sitting/office area would make a great spot for the work from home person. The open living area has a corner gas log fireplace for the cool winter evenings. The sunroom is an awesome spot to enjoy the beautiful fenced backyard. The large primary bedroom has a lovely tray ceiling. The primary bathroom offers a corner jetted tub with a separate shower. The large walk in offers lots of storage space. The upper level area offers many possibilities. This upper bonus area offer a full bath as well. The large triple garage has lots of extra storage space. The back acreage has a custom built gazebo & storage shed.
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $639,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Hickory man died in a two-vehicle wreck on N.C. Hwy. 16 on Tuesday afternoon. Three additional people were injured.
Jason Lail was healthy before he got COVID-19. He loved to hunt and fish. He played with his children. He had no medical conditions.
This letter to the editor can be found in today's print edition on page A4.
- Updated
A former Hickory High teacher has been arrested on 20 counts of statutory rape dating back to 2015.
- Updated
A crash on N.C. Hwy. 16 shut down traffic on Tuesday afternoon.
- Updated
Catawba County saw 13 new COVID-19 deaths of county residents and 566 new COVID-19 cases over seven days.
- Updated
Law officers charged a Long View man after seizing cannabis-infused food, psilocybin mushrooms, pills and drug paraphernalia.
Emergency workers in Catawba County were called out to a drug overdose earlier this year. The team revived the patient with Narcan, a drug use…
In my role at Public Health, I have become accustomed to seeing troubling COVID-19 data in our community, but the data we released Wednesday g…
- Updated
Area prep football scores from Friday, Sept. 10