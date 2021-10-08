This magnificent 1.5 Story, Brick, 3 BDRM, 4 BATH + BONUS w/ New, Fully Remodeled & Finished Basement home is straight out of a magazine! Freshly painted throughout w/ beautiful hardwood floors in dining area, hallway & living room that includes a stone gas log fireplace w/ stone hearth, 16' vaulted ceiling & archway. Kitchen features engineered stone flooring, granite countertops, stone walls & backsplash, stainless appliances w/ LG Refrigerator. The 17' x 15' Master BR dazzles w/ tiered tray ceiling & two walk-in closets. Enter the FULLY REMODELED Master Bath through the sliding barn door that reveals a marble-topped dual vanity, tile plank floor, free-standing tub, separate glass shower w/ tiled wall & stone floor. The masterpiece of the home is the 1,200 sq ft basement w/ luxury vinyl plank flooring, full, tiled bath w/ glass shower & granite top. A 12' x 10' office, workout room, storage room, 13' x 13' workshop, screened back porch & MORE! Roof 2019. HVAC serviced on 8/17/2021.
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $599,900
