3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $599,000

Location, location, location!! Country living, yet only minutes to shopping, restaurants, and amenities. Experience tranquility as you drive through the automated gates to this one of a kind home with with major updates & additions throughout. Expansive terrace and porch with Somfy motorized shades, oversized 2-car garage with storage galore, new vinyl siding, new roof, new vinyl windows, plantation shutters throughout, entry doors, HVAC system & more! Must see! Close to I-40 and only a short drive to Asheville, Boone, & Charlotte