This magnificent 1.5 Story, Brick, 3 BDRM, 4 BATH + BONUS w/ New, Fully Remodeled & Finished Basement home is straight out of a magazine! Freshly painted throughout w/ beautiful hardwood floors in dining area, hallway & living room that includes a stone gas log fireplace w/ stone hearth, 16' vaulted ceiling & archway. Kitchen features engineered stone flooring, granite countertops, stone walls & backsplash, stainless appliances w/ LG Refrigerator. The 17' x 15' Master BR dazzles w/ tiered tray ceiling & two walk-in closets. Enter the FULLY REMODELED Master Bath through the sliding barn door that reveals a marble-topped dual vanity, tile plank floor, free-standing tub, separate glass shower w/ tiled wall & stone floor. The masterpiece of the home is the 1,200 sq ft basement w/ luxury vinyl plank flooring, full, tiled bath w/ glass shower & granite top. A 12' x 10' office, workout room, storage room, 13' x 13' workshop, screened back porch & MORE! Roof 2019. HVAC serviced on 8/17/2021.
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $589,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The driver of a dump truck is dead after a crash in southeastern Catawba County on Wednesday morning.
In mid-July, Dr. Wheaton Williams noticed an uptick in COVID-19 cases at Catawba Valley Medical Center.
Hickory man sentenced to a minimum of 15 years behind bars in drug case following guilty verdict from jury
- Updated
A Hickory man will spend at least 15 years behind bars after he was sentenced in a Catawba County Superior Court on Monday.
- Updated
Workers with Piedmont Natural Gas and Hickory Fire Department responded to a gas leak at the corner of N.C. Hwy. 127 and 1st Avenue SE around …
- Updated
A Lenoir man was sentenced to a four-year prison term after pleading guilty in federal court to embezzling more than $1 million from his emplo…
The city of Lenoir issued a boil water advisory Saturday morning to ensure water is safe following low pressure in the water system.
- Updated
Area prep football scores from Friday, Oct. 8
- Updated
DREXEL — Human remains were found in a wooded area in Drexel over the weekend.
- Updated
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
- Updated
Curtis Junior Miles, 72, of Newton was identified as the driver who died in a wreck on Wednesday near the Sherrills Ford community.