3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $550,000

You WON'T FIND another BASEMENT home w/ over 3,500sf & built after 2000 w/ updates like this one anywhere in the area without spending MUCH MORE!! SIDE LOAD GAR, Main level w/HARDWOODS, Liv Rm w/ VAULTED Ceiling, STONE FP/HEARTH, ARCHWAYS for openness, COLUMNS in Dining, CROWN, TRANSOM WINDOWS. Kitchen w/ GRANITE C'tops/STONE Bksplsh, STAINLESS Appl, ROOMY Master BR w/ DBL TREY CEILING & 2 WI Closets, Sliding BARN DOOR to FULLY REMODELED Master Bath w/ HEATED FLOORS, CUSTOM MARBLE-TOPPED VANITY, Tile PLANK floor, SOAKING tub w/ ROOM FOR 2, Sep GLASS Shower w/ TILED WALL & STONE FLOOR. Also off the main level is a SCREENED PORCH overlooking private back yard. New, FULLY REMODELED Bsmt w/ almost 1,200 HEATED sf. LUXURY Vinyl PLANK flooring, LG Open area to use how you choose, BATH w/ CUSTOM VANITY & GRANITE TOP & a Sep GLASS Frameless Shower. Bsmt also includes a lg OFFICE & another rm w/ MIRRORED wall - makes an awesome WORKOUT Rm or DANCE STUDIO. Also includes STG RM & Sep WORKSHOP