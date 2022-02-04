You WON'T FIND another BASEMENT home w/ over 3,500sf & built after 2000 w/ updates like this one anywhere in the area without spending MUCH MORE!! SIDE LOAD GAR, Main level w/HARDWOODS, Liv Rm w/ VAULTED Ceiling, STONE FP/HEARTH, ARCHWAYS for openness, COLUMNS in Dining, CROWN, TRANSOM WINDOWS. Kitchen w/ GRANITE C'tops/STONE Bksplsh, STAINLESS Appl, ROOMY Master BR w/ DBL TREY CEILING & 2 WI Closets, Sliding BARN DOOR to FULLY REMODELED Master Bath w/ HEATED FLOORS, CUSTOM MARBLE-TOPPED VANITY, Tile PLANK floor, SOAKING tub w/ ROOM FOR 2, Sep GLASS Shower w/ TILED WALL & STONE FLOOR. Also off the main level is a SCREENED PORCH overlooking private back yard. New, FULLY REMODELED Bsmt w/ almost 1,200 HEATED sf. LUXURY Vinyl PLANK flooring, LG Open area to use how you choose, BATH w/ CUSTOM VANITY & GRANITE TOP & a Sep GLASS Frameless Shower. Bsmt also includes a lg OFFICE & another rm w/ MIRRORED wall - makes an awesome WORKOUT Rm or DANCE STUDIO. Also includes STG RM & Sep WORKSHOP
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Catawba County’s former utilities director was wined and dined to the tune of more than $40,000 by a contractor doing business with the county…
- Updated
A Charlotte-based developer with a history in Hickory is looking to expand the company's presence with a new residential development in northe…
A 38-year-old Conover man refuses to be vaccinated, even if the decision hinders his chance at a life-saving kidney transplant.
- Updated
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office has charged four area residents with drug crimes following a vehicle stop on Tuesday on N.C. 16 near the N…
- Updated
When Russell Hedrick started farming in 2011, he thought it would just be a part-time gig, something he would do during his days off as a full…
- Updated
A driver involved in a police chase Monday morning was injured after he struck a power pole on Hwy. 16 North.
- Updated
A fire destroyed a pickup truck near the 126 exit on Interstate 40 in Hickory on Wednesday afternoon.
Hickory Police posted signs around the city that discourage people from giving money to panhandlers.
- Updated
The Hickory Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Mack Court off of Robinson Road on Sunday night. There were no signs of injurie…
- Updated
A Newton woman is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Iredell County.