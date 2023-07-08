Brand New Brescia II home is available. This stunning single level ranch home is a must see. This home has 3 bedrooms, and a FLEX room you can use as an office/movie room,etc.. open kitchen/living room/dining room spacious style, laundry room, walk in pantry, oversized garage, covered back patio and front porch with T&G wood ceiling. Upgraded kitchen with quartz counter tops and waterfall island, oversized 42 inches cabinets and 8 ft pantry cabinet, luxury master bathroom all tile walls, quartz bench shower, and oversized master walk-in closet. GREAT LOCATION! just minutes from grocery shops in one of the largest lots in the neighborhood with room to add a pool, gardening, and more on a cul-de-sac lot This home will be low maintenance compared to many other homes, hardy board exterior and upgraded windows. All slab and driveway work is concrete in addition to this foundation - slab not crawl space!!!