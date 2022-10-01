 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $405,000

3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $405,000

Beautiful New Construction home located in Newton, NC. Open Concept Floor plan, featuring 3 bed, 2 bath with an additional room to be used as Bonus/Office. An Amazing Kitchen design that features Quartz countertops, a Gorgeous Waterfall Island, and 42 inch Shaker Style Kitchen Cabinets. Other features include a 6" Slab foundation (4000 PSI) , Engineered Vinyl Wood flooring throughout, Stunning Master Bath with above Counter Stone Sinks and Quartz Countertops, walk in Tiled shower, Tub, Barn doors and more. Don't miss out on this one of a kind opportunity with Many Upgrades!!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert