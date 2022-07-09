 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $397,000

3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $397,000

Pretty, almost completed, new construction in a rural area with a large, nearly an acre lot! Covered back and front porches for relaxation...The house has a great split-bedroom floor plan with a very nice primary bath...walk in tiled shower, water closet and his and hers sinks. There are two walk in closets in the primary bedroom. The lot is level and the house is just very livable. County water. Hurry on this one....built by one of the area's best builders!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hickory man drowns at Oak Island beach Sunday

Hickory man drowns at Oak Island beach Sunday

Authorities say a North Carolina man has drowned in the water off Oak Island and a handful of other swimmers in the area have needed assistance. A news release from the town of Oak Island said responders arrived Sunday afternoon to find the 52-year-old from Hickory had been pulled to shore and bystanders were administering CPR. Emergency medical personnel performed resuscitation efforts for over 30 minutes before pronouncing the man dead. The town says the deadly incident was among more than a half dozen calls for “rescue” in the Oak Island and Caswell Beach areas. Officials say the water remains unsettled due to Tropical Storm Colin, which dissipated overnight.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert