3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $395,600

NEW CONSTRUCTION now available. 1720 Sqft, 1-Story split floorplan home in quiet established neighborhood in Newton. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features spacious rooms and custom home amenities. Open living concept with a beautiful Kitchen, granite counter tops and White all-wood shaker style cabinets. Stainless Steel Oven/Range, Micro & Dishwasher. Large Master suite with custom walk-in closet within the private bath suite, complete with waterproof LVP flooring and a large dual vanity. Engineered Hardwoods in Kitchen, Living room, Hallway and Bedrooms. Waterproof LVP flooring in all Bathrooms and Laundry room. Matching cabinets and granite countertops throughout the home. Covered front porch and a large back deck. Nice large yard leads down to a wide flowing creek. You will never have other homes in your backyard. Large 22' x 22' attached garage. 0.68 acre lot.