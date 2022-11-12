3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $389,000

Builder Motivated to SELL!! Take advantage of the Pre-Construction price! This home features great quality and many upgrades!!!Beautiful New Construction home located in Newton, NC. Open Concept Floor plan, featuring 3 bed, 2 bath with an additional room to be used as Bonus/Office. An Amazing Kitchen design that features Quartz countertops, a Gorgeous Waterfall Island, and 42 inch Shaker Style Kitchen Cabinets. Other features include a 6" Slab foundation (4000 PSI) , Engineered Vinyl Wood flooring throughout, Stunning Master Bath with above Counter Stone Sinks and Quartz Countertops, walk in Tiled shower, Tub, Barn doors and more. Don't miss out on this one of a kind opportunity with Many Upgrades!! BRING YOUR OFFER!!