NEW CONSTRUCTION now available. 1720 Sqft, 1-Story split floorplan home in quiet established neighborhood in Newton. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features spacious rooms and custom home amenities. Open living concept with a beautiful Kitchen, granite counter tops and White all-wood shaker style cabinets. Stainless Steel Oven/Range, Micro & Dishwasher. Large Master suite with custom walk-in closet within the private bath suite, complete with waterproof LVP flooring and a large dual vanity. Engineered Hardwoods in Kitchen, Living room, Hallway and Bedrooms. Waterproof LVP flooring in all Bathrooms and Laundry room. Matching cabinets and granite countertops throughout the home. Covered front porch and a large back deck. Nice large yard leads down to a wide flowing creek. You will never have other homes in your backyard. Large 22' x 22' attached garage. 0.68 acre lot.
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $377,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Three of the five teenagers charged in the shooting death of a Hickory man will be tried as adults.
A developer wants to build more than 400 homes in Newton.
No injuries were reported after a head-on collision near the former Checkers restaurant building in Hickory.
A man died from multiple gunshot wounds in Lenoir on Tuesday night, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.
NEWTON — A Morganton man who resigned from his post as a correctional officer last week now is facing five child sex charges in Catawba County.
A well-known Iredell County, N.C., farmer died in an accident Monday evening.
Community members expressed their religious views and opinions about removing books from the libraries of Catawba County Schools during a scho…
This story was updated at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
A man who died from multiple gunshot wounds in Lenoir on Tuesday night has been identified by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.
A man was arrested on multiple charges following what law officers said was a car chase in Alexander County on Friday.