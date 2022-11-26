3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $375,000

New Construction in established Nottingham Estates! With a modern vibe, gray color palette and upgraded features that are NOT your typical finishes. Open floor plan; Great Room has a vaulted ceiling & gas Fireplace with custom mantle; Gorgeous Kitchen has custom all wood cabinetry, granite counters, island with bar seating, stainless appliances, and direct flow into the dining area; Unbelievable Primary Suite, Large Walk-In closet & an elegant En-suite Bath that provides a dual vanity with granite, a stunning tiled shower with glass enclosure as well as a separate, free-standing soaking tub & linen cabinet for additional storage; Split Bedroom plan offers 2 larger Guest Bedrooms & shared Bath that has a single vanity with granite & tub/shower that has a tiled surround; Designated Laundry Room with addtl cabinetry. Gleaming Wood Floors in main areas, tile in baths, carpet in bedrooms. Black fixtures throughout; Rinnai water heater; Covered front porch & rear patio; Over-sized Garage!