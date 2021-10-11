3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $365,000

Custom built, one owner home in established neighborhood. Located just 3 miles from Valley Hills Mall, restaurants and movie theaters. 1 mile from Catawba Country Club. Beautiflly landscaped corner lot. 4 bedrooms 3 baths, with an office and a sunroom on main level. Hardwood floors. Tile baths. 2017 updates include new kitchen with granite counters, tile backsplash, SS appliances. Also new bath fixtures, new light fixtures. windows replaced in 2014. Unfinished storage over garage has exterior access, is wired. Outbuilding for storing lawn equipment.