NEW CONSTRUCTION now available. 1572 Sqft, 1-Story home in quiet established neighborhood in Newton. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features spacious rooms and custom home amenities. Open living concept with a beautiful Kitchen, granite counter tops and White all-wood shaker style cabinets. Stainless Steel Oven/Range, Micro & Dishwasher. Large Master suite with custom walk-in closet within the private bath suite, complete with waterproof LVP flooring and a large dual vanity. Engineered Hardwoods in Kitchen, Living room, Hallway and Bedrooms. Waterproof LVP flooring in all Bathrooms and Laundry room. Matching cabinets and granite countertops throughout the home. Large side deck and nice large yard leading down to a wide flowing creek. You will never have other homes in your private backyard. Large 22' x 22' attached garage. 0.63 acre lot.
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $361,560
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waitress aims to work 50 years at Western Steer in Newton; Asst. Manager: If the building is ever sold, Ruthie comes with it
Ruthie Sanders says she loves to make people smile.
Fresh Air Galaxy in Long View will soon become a Piggly Wiggly grocery store, but the owner will not change.
On Aug. 7, Alison Willard drove up to her home on Fifth Avenue Northeast in Hickory to flashing police lights and evidence markers in her yard…
A Conover man has been charged with two felony counts of indecent liberties with a minor.
Luke Walling moved to Newton as a teenager. For years, he did not have much hope for the town.
A vehicle struck the side of a veterinarian's office in Hickory on Monday afternoon.
A Newton man faces drug and child abuse charges after law officers say he instructed children to hide drugs in their pockets and conceal a fir…
A new bakery and a coworking office are the latest additions to downtown Newton.
There is no longer a write-in candidate for Catawba County sheriff.
16th Street roundabout and Springs Road sidewalk: A look at 2 new transportation projects in the works for Hickory
A new roundabout is planned in Hickory at the intersection of 16th Street NE and 21st Avenue NE.