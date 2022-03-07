Close to town but NO city taxes. Large, well maintained home with 2203 sq feet of living space. The main level has many entertaining areas including: large living room, a family room with gas log fireplace, & a multi-use rec room with office, and half bath (envision this space converted to a master suite) Kitchen recently updated in 2019 and two full baths have also been updated. Three bedrooms and bathroom located upstairs. In addition, home has lots of storage space in the 2 car garage, a shop area on the side of the home, a storage building and a play house that is being used as storage. Roof replaced in 2012.
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police: Woman charged with filing false report related to the accident where a car hit fallen Hickory arches
- Updated
Hickory police have charged a woman with filing a false report in connection to a vehicle crashing into the collapsed City Walk arches.
- Updated
Comedian Jon Reep sauntered up to the Catawba County Board of Elections building Monday afternoon in a blue and white pinstripe, seersucker su…
- Updated
A Lincolnton man won $1 million in a lottery drawing in January. He collected his prize Monday.
- Updated
Hickory City Manager Warren Wood said the city would not be conducting an investigation into the 40-ton arch collapse on the recommendation of…
- Updated
Two people were seriously injured in two separate crashes on Interstate 40 in Hickory on Tuesday morning.
- Updated
The city of Hickory has retained the services of a Charlotte-based law firm in the wake of the collapse of the City Walk arches.
- Updated
With chainsaws and a crane, workers set about removing the fallen Hickory City Walk arches from the Main Avenue bridge Friday evening.
- Updated
While responding to an emergency call, a Catawba County Emergency Medical Services ambulance collided with a vehicle at Emmanuel Church Road a…
Mother of Hickory boy who accidentally shot himself says he is recovering; GoFundMe page requests help
- Updated
The mother of the 4-year-old Hickory boy who accidentally shot himself on Feb. 26 said Kyrie’s health continues to improve.
Catawba Rosenwald move to Catawba Valley Community College campus is off; details scarce after plan was heralded in January school board meeting
- Updated
The Catawba Rosenwald Education Center will no longer be moving to the Catawba Valley Community College campus.