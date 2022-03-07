3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $350,000

Close to town but NO city taxes. Large, well maintained home with 2203 sq feet of living space. The main level has many entertaining areas including: large living room, a family room with gas log fireplace, & a multi-use rec room with office, and half bath (envision this space converted to a master suite) Kitchen recently updated in 2019 and two full baths have also been updated. Three bedrooms and bathroom located upstairs. In addition, home has lots of storage space in the 2 car garage, a shop area on the side of the home, a storage building and a play house that is being used as storage. Roof replaced in 2012.