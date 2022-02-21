3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $349,900

This amazing craftsman style home offers 3BR, 3BA w/ a bonus AND an office/craft room. Refurbished barn doors, new bathrooms, tongue & groove ceilings, custom built-ins, new light fixtures, tons of storage, shiplap & brick walls are some of the wonderful features! The owners suite features a walk out balcony, lg walk in closet, a refurbished antique vanity w/ dual sinks & a lg custom tiled shower. The lower level features a den, office, laudry RM, new carpet, updated bathroom & a bonus that is currently being used as a 4th BR. Lower level has a sliding door that leads to a covered patio for a private entrance. The kitchen has new cabinets, granite & stainless appliances. The backyard is fully enclosed w/ a brick wall, firepit & a large 2 story storage building. You get all of this PLUS its only 1 mile off of the Startown/HWY 321 exit for an easy commute! Sellers are providing a 12 mo home warranty! SHOWINGS 2/18 and 2/19 ONLY- BEST TERM OFFERS DUE by Sunday 2/20 11am. For more info: Jane McGill Real Estate 704 460-2589