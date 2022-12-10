Beautiful New Construction home nearing completion in Nottingham Estates! At just over 1700+/- sq ft this home has plenty of space with 3BRs 2BA & an office! Features include open floor plan with vaulted ceiling in Great room, electric fireplace insert with stone facade. Kitchen to have granite countertops. Vinyl plank flooring throughout. Split bedroom plan with primary suite & large walk in closet with built ins. Two car garage, rocking chair front porch. Back deck space. Large walk in crawlspace area for easy maintenance! Stay tuned for completion photos!
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $349,500
