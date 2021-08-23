3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $339,900

See this beautifully remodelled 3 Bedroom and 3 bathrooms home with a bonus room with a closet! This home features two master bedrooms, beautiful countertops, and a spacious living area. One of the Master bedrooms offers its own fireplace with a beautiful stone feature from floor to ceiling and a spacious walk-in closet! There are also beautiful flooring throughout the entire home, as well as new high-efficiency windows. There is also an enormous 1939 square foot basement. The air conditioner was installed in 2021, upgraded electrical, plumbing, and a brand new septic system. There isn't much in this home that isn't completely new. The neighbouring lots are also available if the new homeowner if would prefer more space. This home is convenient to Target, approximately 4 minutes away, 4 minutes to the Catawba Country Club, 4 minutes to the Valley Hills Mall, 13 minutes to the Hickory Regional Airport, and 10 minutes to Union Square in Hickory.