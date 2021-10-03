This three-bedroom brick ranch sits on a full, unfinished basement with tons of space. A welcoming foyer leads to a formal living room, then to a formal dining area, which provides access to the laundry area with plenty of room for storage. Also attached to the dining room is a beautifully updated kitchen, with granite countertops and a full Stainless appliance package. (A microwave has been ordered and will be installed prior to closing) A large two-car garage can be accessed through the kitchen, as well. Also adjoined to the dining room is a spacious family room with brick fireplace and large windows with a view of the private, wooded backyard. The opposite side of the home is where you will find a hallway with plenty of storage, which provides access to two secondary bedrooms, as well as a hall bathroom. The primary suite is very spacious, with a private en-suite bathroom, and a large walk-in closet. This beautiful home will not last long! Stop by and see it today!
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $339,900
