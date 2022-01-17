3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $325,000

Mini-Farm with 4+ cleared acres mostly fenced, bring your horses! New 3 wing walk-out metal utility building rated for 170 MPH winds in the fenced pasture. Freshly Painted and updated 1325 sqft home with shiplap and real hardwood floors throughout most of the home. The home features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths split bedroom with open floor plan for living/great room, dining, and kitchen and a beautiful foyer. Abundant closet space. Full above grade dry basement with windows for future expansion or easy storage. Attached and detached garage for 5 vehicles. Older home on the property can be converted to man-cave, or she-shed, storage, hobby area, etc. No value is being attributed to this home in sales prices. Home is located close to hwy 16, 321, 40 and hwy 10.