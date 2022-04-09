This new construction home the features modern custom finishes! You will not want to miss out! Open floor plan living room, dinning area and kitchen. Kitchen features granite counter tops, large island w/breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and custom tile backsplash. All lighting has been upgraded through the home! Living room is complete with electric wall fireplace w/ wood mantel, custom moldings and hardwoods throughout the main living areas. The primary bedroom features a large walkin closet and private en suite with double sink granite top vanity. 2 more bedrooms share a full bath with double vanity. Large back yard is fully fenced with premium privacy fence. Large driveway gives plenty of room for parking! Covered front porch is perfect for enjoying the wonderful Carolina weather!
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $319,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
For years, Josh Goodfellow has operated an event production company out of a mostly empty brick building on 11th Street Northwest in Hickory.
'The taxpayers will be made whole:' A look at Hickory's efforts to get reimbursement in wake of arch collapse
Since the day the $750,000 City Walk arches collapsed, Hickory leaders have assured residents that protections are in place that will compensa…
The southbound bridge carrying U.S. Highway 321 over Lake Hickory will close on weeknights, narrowing the road to one lane in each direction.
Appalachian State University plans to invest $20 million to renovate a building to house its Hickory campus, university leaders said Tuesday.
A 23-year-old Shelby woman will not be facing the death penalty in the slaying of a 72-year-old Hickory man.
A Hickory man who was involved in a 2018 shootout in downtown Hickory is headed to federal prison after his conviction for a weapons and drug …
A Hickory woman was sentenced to six to eight years in prison for trafficking opioids.
An arcade bar based in Mooresville is expanding to downtown Hickory.
This story was updated at 6 p.m. on March 30 to include new information.
A 22-year-old woman from Lincoln County was arrested in Maiden on drug trafficking charges on Monday.