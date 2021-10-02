3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $318,000

New Construction ranch convenient to Newton, Hickory, Claremont, Denver andHwy. 16 and I-40. Local builder. House is a split bedroom plan with ceramic tile in baths and laundry area. Cathedral ceiling in great room with a built in gas log Fireplace. Cabinets will be white with granite countertops and a walk in shower in the master bath. Large master with walk in closet. Concrete patio on the back. Kitchen has a breakfast area and a Separate dining room. Pantry in the kitchen. Flooring will be pretty and durable vinyl plank in the living areas. Hurry on this one!