3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $317,000

Look no further for your own private backyard oasis with in-ground pool and entertainment area. Entering through the covered front porch to the main living area offers an open living plan with an L-shaped kitchen island, updated appliances, dining area and heated/cooled sunroom for extra space. Upper level features a renovated hall bath, secondary bedroom, massive primary bedroom with walk in closet, en-suite and screened in porch. Lower level offers another bedroom, bath, den area with fire place, laundry and easy access to the back yard. Attached 2 car garage with an additional attached storage/workshop area. This home is a must see! Call Danielle Stone for your exclusive showing