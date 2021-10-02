 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $309,900

New Construction home situated on 1.06 acre lot. Low maintenance vinyl and stone home offers three bedroom with two full bathrooms. The spit bedroom design has a large open living kitchen area. The kitchen has a separate pantry.The large primary bedroom offers a big walk in closet. The primary bath has a beautiful tile shower. The other two bedroom share a hall bathroom. The large deck overlooks a large private backyard. Nice peaceful country living just minutes to historical downtown Newton.

