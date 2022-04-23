 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $309,900

This new construction home the features modern custom finishes! You will not want to miss out! Open floor plan living room, dinning area and kitchen. Kitchen features granite counter tops, large island w/breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and custom tile backsplash. All lighting has been upgraded through the home! Living room is complete with electric wall fireplace w/ wood mantel, custom moldings and hardwoods throughout the main living areas. The primary bedroom features a large walkin closet and private en suite with double sink granite top vanity. 2 more bedrooms share a full bath with double vanity. Large back yard is fully fenced with premium privacy fence. Large driveway gives plenty of room for parking! Covered front porch is perfect for enjoying the wonderful Carolina weather!

