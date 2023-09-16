Check out this amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom new construction home in Newton. This home is currently under construction with a projected completion date of around 10/25/23. This home has an amazing open floorpan layout with a flexible living area, beautiful white shaker style cabinets and granite counters. The home will have luxury vinyl tile throughout for a clean look and easy maintenance. Seller is including Stainless kitchen appliances including a refrigerator. The primary suite has a walk in closet, double vanity and separate tub/shower in the bathroom. There are two other bedrooms and a guest bathroom. Buyers will love the location as it is super convenient to major highways. Homes like this do not come on the market often so schedule a showing now to reserve your new home today!