3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $299,900

Beautiful Mini Farm /Home ready for new owners! 3 BR/2 Bath Split Foyer home with full unfinished basement nestled on 9.71 acres located off Startown Road. This home has 1325 total Sqft on main level and 1325 Sqft in the unfinished basement. This home features a great room, dining area, kitchen accented by a 9x12 deck, and a split bedroom plan. The unfinished bsmt features both interior & exterior access with a 2 car garage. Exterior amenities include a separate 2-car detached garage, fenced yard, and so much more. The separate building is vented with ductwork in the crawlspace but is currently has not HVAC unit. The separate building has 926 Sqft, and was moved to this location before home was built. This property is a rare find with a premium location, acreage, and detached garages! Located minutes from Hwy 321, this location is convenient to Hickory or Charlotte.