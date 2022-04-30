This new construction home the features modern custom finishes! You will not want to miss out! Open floor plan living room, dinning area and kitchen. Kitchen features granite counter tops, large island w/breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and custom tile backsplash. All lighting has been upgraded through the home! Living room is complete with electric wall fireplace w/ wood mantel, custom moldings and hardwoods throughout the main living areas. The primary bedroom features a large walkin closet and private en suite with double sink granite top vanity. 2 more bedrooms share a full bath with double vanity. Large back yard is fully fenced with premium privacy fence. Large driveway gives plenty of room for parking! Covered front porch is perfect for enjoying the wonderful Carolina weather!
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $299,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Catawba County struggles to hire; considering 5-6% raise for county employees, $500 quarterly bonuses
Catawba County is considering a 5% raise and quarterly bonuses in an attempt to hire and keep employees.
The city of Hickory is suing contractor Neill Grading & Construction Co. and two other companies, alleging negligence and various contract…
An attorney for a contractor facing a lawsuit over the collapse of the Hickory arches said Thursday the company is not at fault for the fall o…
Crumbl Cookies — a national bakery chain that sells a rotating selection of cookies — plans to open a location in Hickory in June.
A recent request for some books to be removed from school libraries drew several speakers to Monday’s Catawba County Schools Board of Educatio…
North Carolina is home to some of the “most outstanding” places to eat in the world, a new report finds. Seven restaurants in the state rank among the best dining spots on a list from Forbes Travel Guide.
High school juniors and seniors gathered in the bus parking lot of Bandys High School to watch a reenactment of a fatal drunk driving accident…
NEWTON — Nine students from Catawba County Schools have been selected to attend the 2022 session of the prestigious North Carolina Governor’s …
I was talking to Cecil Hollifield the other day when he said people might like to know that the Vernon Otto “V.O.” and Viola Sipe house on Cou…
Hickory firefighters spent the early morning hours Wednesday battling a fire at a vacant factory building across from Parkway House restaurant…