 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $289,500

3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $289,500

New Construction!! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath house on almost half acre lot. 9 ft ceilings in private areas and cathedral in living room dining room and kitchen. Nicely designed kitchen with easy access to dining area and family room. This home has a covered front porch and a nice size deck on the back. This is a great value which reflects the quality of the builder.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert