New Construction!! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath house on almost half acre lot. 9 ft ceilings in private areas and cathedral in living room dining room and kitchen. Nicely designed kitchen with easy access to dining area and family room. This home has a covered front porch and a nice size deck on the back. This is a great value which reflects the quality of the builder.
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $284,900
