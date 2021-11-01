3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $280,000

Opportunity is Knocking! This is not a misprint, yes, a basement home with a 2-car garage in under 300k. No hemmed-in feeling in the large great room with a warming fireplace for cozy winter get-togethers. Kitchen with durable beauty and practical convenience like time-saving breakfast bar for busy mornings. Dinette off the kitchen convenient for entertaining inside & out w/ doors leading to the deck. The deck and firepit come in handy for BBQs and offers a comfy spot to relax. The entire first floor has wood floors. Upstairs Owners suite and three other restful bedrooms that give everyone their own space. The unfinished basement is perfect for keeping clutter undercover. If you like individuality & a secluded setting, welcome home! Centrally located to US 321, Hwy I-40, and Hwy 10.