3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $279,000

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home on a large lot. Updated kitchen with shaker cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, new LVP flooring throughout, fresh neutral paint, updated lighting, vinyl windows, gutters and new HVAC. All bedrooms are up and the master bedroom & closet are very spacious. The lower level of this home is a large den that could be used for more than one use plus it has a full bathroom. The home offers both a patio and an oversized deck which are great for entertaining or relaxing in your beautiful yard. Large two-car garage. Hurry, you don't want to miss this one.