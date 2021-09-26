3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $269,900

Call The Andi Jack Team -828.291.9514-Wonderful Startown Location- Main Level Living in this Updated Ranch! Open Kitchen with Quartz Counters, Island, with custom bar. Vaulted Ceilings in the Living Room with a Gas Log Fireplace and open to dining area. Large Back Deck overlooking level backyard -perfect for fall cookouts! Primary Suite is Spacious and Features Dbl Vanity Sink and Walk In Closet. Additional Bedrooms with hall bath and laundry room. We love the accessibility to Hwy 321, Hwy 70 and I -40 - and the low county taxes!