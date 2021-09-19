 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $269,900

Very private spacious 3 bedroom log home on over 2.6 acres. Ready to move in and at end of private road yet near shoppping and restaurants and I-40. New metal roof and newer hvac. Hot tub on lower covered porch. Loft on upper floor could be another bedroom.

