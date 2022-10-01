Prepare to be impressed by this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story home in the Maple Ridge Community! The desirable Auburn Plan boasts an open concept Kitchen, a Great room, and a charming dining area. In the Kitchen, there are gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (including Range and Dishwasher). There is a powder room on the 1st floor. All bedrooms are upstairs. The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks. The upper level also features a large loft. This desirable plan also comes complete with a 2-car garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $257,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Claremont woman died in a traffic accident involving a motorcycle in Catawba County on Tuesday. The man driving the motorcycle was charged w…
A 154-apartment complex is planned for 12th Avenue, SE, in Hickory. Construction is expected to start late this year or in early 2023, the dev…
A woman who challenged 24 books in March and a prominent business owner voiced opinions about book bans and the review process during a school…
A 73-year-old man died when his tractor overturned on Monday in Alexander County.
A Lenoir man died in a two-car crash in Caldwell County on Monday.
Meteorologist says Saturday will be worst storm day for Hickory area, projects heightened flood risk
As Hurricane Ian approached Florida on Wednesday morning, Carolina Weather Group Meteorologist Scotty Powell said he is projecting higher rain…
CONNELLY SPRINGS — One person is dead and several others are injured after a three-vehicle crash in eastern Burke County.
A 23-year-old woman from Lincolnton was arrested on multiple drug charges including death by distribution.
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect connected to a shooting in Claremont.
A townhome in Hickory was heavily damaged by a fire early Wednesday morning.