Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome with an open floor concept. The desirable open concept design comes with an island kitchen overlooking the living room. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel appliances, including the refrigerator. Also, on the main floor is a half bath and a ONE CAR GARAGE! All bedrooms, full baths, including the laundry room, are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite with vaulted ceiling, has a private bath with granite countertops, dual vanity sinks, and a walk-in closet. The back patio has a nice gazebo that conveys, perfect for entertaining. Great Location right off Hwy 16, Hwy 10, US-321, minutes to I40, downtown Newton, less than 30 mins to Lake Norman and Lake Hickory, 15 mins away from Rock Barn Country Club and Spa, less than a hour to the Mountains or Charlotte, restaurants, shopping, and more.
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $249,900
