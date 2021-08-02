 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $249,900

Large end unit townhome with incredible light from windows. Open yet private. Master bedroom on main level with outstanding bath. Large walk in closets. Custom window treatments. Oversized one car garage. Breakfast area in kitchen and dining area with pass through from kitchen. Vaulted great room opens to large deck. Storage galore in garage with large storage area on second level. Freshly painted and pet free. Conveniently located to grocery stores and downtown Newton yet also convenient to Highway 16 bypass and business. Located on south side of town for easy access to Charlotte. Highly desired Balls Creek/Bandys School District. This townhome is large and ready to move in. All exterior maintenance is handled by HOA. You will not be disappointed.

