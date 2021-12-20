Fully remodeled 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Newton's Meadowbrook Acres, ideally situated on a corner lot. Conveniently located near Catawba Farms, Southside Park and schools, this home's outside brilliance offers a 12'x12' storage shed, concrete side patio, private back deck, level yard and fully fenced back yard. Inside, entering through the new double front door, you'll be wowed by all the space! The main level, with all new flooring (no carpet), fresh paint, LED light fixtures and two full, updated bathrooms is bright, modern and ready for new owners. Brand new sliding glass door leads to back deck and all new insulation has been added in the attic, cutting those energy bills when it matters most! The lower level offers a large den with wood burning fireplace, laundry closet and full bath with walk-in shower and oversized sink; perfectly placed since this space is adjacent to the double, oversized garage (manual doors). For additional information, please contact Realtors, Gina Jenkins at 828-455-0922 or Lois Leonard at 828-320-6354.
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $249,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A jury found Jamar Franklin Robinson, 30, of Newton, not guilty on first-degree murder charges Thursday in Catawba County Superior Court.
A jury found Jamar Franklin Robinson, 30, of Newton, not guilty on first-degree murder charges Thursday.
Zahra Baker’s tragic story has been told many times and in various formats. On Sunday night, an HLN true crime series “Lies, Crimes and Video”…
- Updated
A 62-year-old Newton woman died Friday when the car she was driving ran off the road and struck a tree, according to a release from the N.C. S…
- Updated
Closing arguments were made Wednesday in a murder trial in which Jamar Franklin Robinson, 30, of Newton, faces a first-degree murder charge.
- Updated
A case of a rare bacterial staph infection was identified in Caldwell County. It is the 16th confirmed case of the bacteria in the U.S. since 2002.
- Updated
City leaders came together Thursday evening to mark the completion of the City Walk, a milestone in Hickory’s efforts aimed at improving quali…
The large arches over N.C. 127 in Hickory were lit up Thursday evening as leaders gathered to mark a major milestone: completion of the City Walk.
- Updated
Kraft is using its cream cheese shortage as a marketing opportunity.
- Updated
Demarcus Kashaun Pollard, 30, of Hickory, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Monday in Catawba County Superior Court.