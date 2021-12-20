3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $249,900

Fully remodeled 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Newton's Meadowbrook Acres, ideally situated on a corner lot. Conveniently located near Catawba Farms, Southside Park and schools, this home's outside brilliance offers a 12'x12' storage shed, concrete side patio, private back deck, level yard and fully fenced back yard. Inside, entering through the new double front door, you'll be wowed by all the space! The main level, with all new flooring (no carpet), fresh paint, LED light fixtures and two full, updated bathrooms is bright, modern and ready for new owners. Brand new sliding glass door leads to back deck and all new insulation has been added in the attic, cutting those energy bills when it matters most! The lower level offers a large den with wood burning fireplace, laundry closet and full bath with walk-in shower and oversized sink; perfectly placed since this space is adjacent to the double, oversized garage (manual doors). For additional information, please contact Realtors, Gina Jenkins at 828-455-0922 or Lois Leonard at 828-320-6354.