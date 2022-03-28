AS GOOD AS NEW! Outstanding renovation on a lovely, quaint street in Newton with a beautiful lot offering a large, private, tiered backyard that extends to a creek. Complete cosmetic redo AND new roof, new windows, new gutters and new hvac. Welcoming front porch opens to split foyer with spacious den/kitchen area with lots of counterspace and cabinetry. Kitchen opens to deck that is perfect for grilling and easy access to backyard. Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms, 1 large bathroom with tiled shower/tub combo and new vanity. Endless possibilities in the full walk-out basement with an rec/den, additional room that could be office or a bedroom, very nice full bath with tiled walk-in shower. Basement also has unfinished garage area for great storage, workshop. Laundry area is in basement in unfinished part. Truly, a MOVE-IN ready home that is waiting for the new owners!
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $249,000
