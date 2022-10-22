 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $246,990

Prepare to be impressed by this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story home in the Maple Ridge Community! The desirable Auburn Plan boasts an open concept Kitchen, a Great room, and a charming dining area. In the Kitchen, there are gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (including Range and Dishwasher). There is a powder room on the 1st floor. All bedrooms are upstairs. The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks. The upper level also features a large loft. This desirable plan also comes complete with a 2-car garage.

