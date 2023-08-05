Check out this beautiful, well kept townhome located minutes from quiet downtown Newton! Quick access to hwy 16 that goes straight to Charlotte. This 3 bed 2.5 bath home is located in the perfect spot for quiet living, but also not far from shopping, food, and more! Built in 2021, this home has been meticulously kept and still smells new! perfect for new buyers or for people looking for a low maintenance property with plenty of room. Hoa includes yard maintenance! refrigerator will convey. Seller willing to leave washer, dryer, and contribute $4000 in closing costs to full price offer!
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $240,000
