3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $239,000

This beautiful MOVE-IN READY Ranch Home has been COMPLETELY REMODELED from the ground up! Everything is BRAND NEW! Features include: New roof. New vinyl siding. New windows and doors. New paint throughout. Completely refinished hard wood flooring with new tile flooring in kitchen, dining area and laundry room. Open kitchen with island, new granite countertops with new sink and designer faucet, new glass & stone backsplash, new solid wood cabinets, new soft-close drawers, new stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and stainless steel hood over new gas stove. All new lighting and ceiling fans throughout. Master bedroom has new sliding barn door, walk-in closet, bath with new dual sink vanity, tile flooring and tiled shower wall. Guest bath has new sink, toilet and shower with tiled shower wall and tile floor. Brand new HVAC system, new gas water heater, new plumbing, new electrical and smoke detector system. Seller providing (1) One-year warranty on home. A must see!