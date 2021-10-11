This beautiful MOVE-IN READY Ranch Home has been COMPLETELY REMODELED from the ground up! Everything is BRAND NEW! Features include: New roof. New vinyl siding. New windows and doors. New paint throughout. Completely refinished hard wood flooring with new tile flooring in kitchen, dining area and laundry room. Open kitchen with island, new granite countertops with new sink and designer faucet, new glass & stone backsplash, new solid wood cabinets, new soft-close drawers, new stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and stainless steel hood over new gas stove. All new lighting and ceiling fans throughout. Master bedroom has new sliding barn door, walk-in closet, bath with new dual sink vanity, tile flooring and tiled shower wall. Guest bath has new sink, toilet and shower with tiled shower wall and tile floor. Brand new HVAC system, new gas water heater, new plumbing, new electrical and smoke detector system. Seller providing (1) One-year warranty on home. A must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Newton - $239,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Newton man shot and killed a woman and then took his own life at the Newton newspaper office on Friday, the Newton Police Department confirm…
- Updated
Tangela Parker’s parents have received threatening phone calls, her attorney said in Catawba County Superior Court on Wednesday.
In mid-July, Dr. Wheaton Williams noticed an uptick in COVID-19 cases at Catawba Valley Medical Center.
- Updated
A Lenoir man was sentenced to a four-year prison term after pleading guilty in federal court to embezzling more than $1 million from his emplo…
The Hickory City Council rezoned a 21-acre property on Section House Road between Adam Street and Garren Drive to allow for a new housing deve…
- Updated
COVID-19 claimed the lives of 15 Catawba County residents over seven days, pushing the county’s death toll to 411.
The cheers were loud and sustained when Marlee Kale was announced as St. Stephens’ homecoming queen. She smiled, bowed and even curtsied on th…
- Updated
Prosecutor Leslie Dismukes referred to a man on trial for drug charges as “the kingpin of Hickory” during her opening statement Tuesday.
- Updated
A Statesville pastor was arrested for a second time on sexual exploitation of a minor charges.
A man authorities say is one of the leaders of a drug trafficking ring in Catawba County is on trial.